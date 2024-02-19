Menu
Food
Main
- Jerk Chicken
True "yaad" style authentic jerk flavored leg and thigh. Always fresh off the grill served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$15.00+
- Oxtail
Fall off the bone oxtails that will give you "Island vibes". Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.Out of stock
- Curry chicken
Leg and thigh chicken cutlets marinated with authentic curry and stewed down with diced potatoes and carrot. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetableOut of stock
- Fried ChickenOut of stock
- Jerk PorkOut of stock
- Curry goat
Enjoy a taste of paradise with our traditional Jamaican dish. Curry goat is seasoned in curry spice and herbs and slow cooked for the optimal fall of the bone tenderness. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetableOut of stock
- Brown Stew Chicken
Brown stewed chicken cutlets in a rich sauce. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetableOut of stock
- Jerk BBQ chicken
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken leg and thigh lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.Out of stock
- Jerk BBQ wings
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken wings lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.Out of stock
- Jerk BBQ Ribs
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk pork ribs lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.Out of stock
- Brown Stew FishOut of stock
Vegan
- Curry Chickpeas
Organic chickpeas with carrots and potatoes in a rich curry sauce will fulfill all your cravings while still remaining 100 percent plant-based. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetables.$14.00+
Fish
- Brown Stew Snapper
Wild-caught whole snapper fish, fried then sauteed in a rich brown stew gravy with carrot Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable$20.00+
Sandwich
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk chicken smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$11.00
- Jerk Pork Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk pork smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$13.00
Additional Sides
- Fried Plantains
4 pieces of fried ripe plantains$3.00
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Oven baked cheesy back with our secret 7 blend of spice$5.00
- Sweet yams
sweet yams with a hint of cinnamon, topped lighly with a hint of sweet spicy sauce$5.00
- Steam Cabbage
steam cabbage seasoned wo perfection with mixed vegetables and carrots with a hint of coconut$5.00
- Collards
vegan collards seasoned and cooked to perfectionOut of stock
- Rice & Peas
Rich coconut flavored rice and peas (black beans)Out of stock
- Yellow Rice
curry rice with a hint of coconutOut of stock
- White Rice
plain jasmine rice, streamed to perfection with a hint of coconut$5.00
Patties
- Beef Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with beef on the insideOut of stock
- Chicken Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with curry chicken on the inside$3.50
- Spinach Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with spinach on the inside$3.50
- Coco Bread
Oven-baked buttered flavor bread with the perfect cut down in the middle to turn into a sandwich to eat with your favorite patty or simply enjoy by itself$3.50
Working On
- WORKING ON
Beverage
Drinks
- Water$2.00
- Jamaican D&G Soda$3.50
- Regular Sodas$2.50
- Sorrel Juice (in house )
Richly flavored homemade sorrel and ginger. Made in house$5.00
- Tropical Rhythm$3.75
- vita malt$3.00
- Baba roots tonic$6.00
- Tiger herbal tonic$6.00