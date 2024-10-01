Angies Jamaican Grill 3825 South Roxboro Street
Featured Items
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Oven baked cheesy back with our secret 7 blend of spice$5.00
- Oxtail
Fall off the bone oxtails that will give you "Island vibes". Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for an mac, yams or plantains for an additional $3$25.00
- Rice & Peas
Rich coconut flavored rice and peas (black beans)$7.00
Food
Main
- Jerk Chicken
True "yaad" style authentic jerk flavored leg and thigh. Always fresh off the grill served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$15.00
- Oxtail
Fall off the bone oxtails that will give you "Island vibes". Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for an mac, yams or plantains for an additional $3$25.00
- Curry chicken
Leg and thigh chicken cutlets marinated with authentic curry and stewed down with diced potatoes and carrot. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$14.00
- Fried Chicken
Jamaican style fried chicken served with your choice of rice and vegetables. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Pork$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Curry goat
Enjoy a taste of paradise with our traditional Jamaican dish. Curry goat is seasoned in curry spice and herbs and slow cooked for the optimal fall of the bone tenderness. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable$19.00
- Brown Stew Chicken
Brown stewed chicken cutlets in a rich sauce. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk BBQ chicken
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken leg and thigh lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$15.00
- Jerk BBQ wings
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken wings lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk BBQ Ribs
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk pork ribs lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oxtail Rasta Pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan
Fish
Sandwich
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk chicken smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$11.00
- Jerk Pork Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk pork smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$13.00
Additional Sides
- Fried Plantains
4 pieces of fried ripe plantains$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Oven baked cheesy back with our secret 7 blend of spice$5.00
- Sweet yams
sweet yams with a hint of cinnamon, topped lighly with a hint of sweet spicy sauce$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steam Cabbage
steam cabbage seasoned wo perfection with mixed vegetables and carrots with a hint of coconut$5.00
- Collards
vegan collards seasoned and cooked to perfection$5.00
- Rice & Peas
Rich coconut flavored rice and peas (black beans)$7.00
- Yellow Rice
curry rice with a hint of coconut$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Rice
plain jasmine rice, streamed to perfection with a hint of coconut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Patties
- Beef Patt
Mild flaky crust patty with beef on the inside$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with curry chicken on the inside$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Spinach Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with spinach on the inside$3.50
- Coco Bread
Oven-baked buttered flavor bread with the perfect cut down in the middle to turn into a sandwich to eat with your favorite patty or simply enjoy by itself$3.50
Beef Patt
Mild flaky crust patty with beef on the inside