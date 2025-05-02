Oxtail Rasta Pasta is only available on Saturdays
Angies Jamaican Grill 3825 South Roxboro Street
Featured Items
Oxtail
Fall off the bone oxtails that will give you "Island vibes". Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for an mac, yams or plantains for an additional $3$26.00
Beef Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with beef on the inside$3.50
Jerk BBQ wings
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken wings lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$18.00
Food
Main
Jerk Chicken
True "yaad" style authentic jerk flavored leg and thigh. Always fresh off the grill served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$16.00
Curry chicken
Leg and thigh chicken cutlets marinated with authentic curry and stewed down with diced potatoes and carrot. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$15.00
Fried Chicken
Jamaican style fried chicken served with your choice of rice and vegetables. You can substitute these sides for your choice of baked mac, sweet yams or fried plantains for an additional $3$15.00
Jerk Pork$16.00
Curry goat
Enjoy a taste of paradise with our traditional Jamaican dish. Curry goat is seasoned in curry spice and herbs and slow cooked for the optimal fall of the bone tenderness. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable$19.00
Brown Stew Chicken
Brown stewed chicken cutlets in a rich sauce. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable$15.00
Jerk BBQ chicken
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken leg and thigh lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$16.00
Jerk BBQ Ribs
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk pork ribs lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.$20.00
Oxtail Rasta Pasta$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup (red peas or pumpkin )$12.00
Vegan
Fish
Sandwich
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk chicken smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$12.00
Jerk Pork Sandwich
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk pork smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.$14.00
Additional Sides
Fried Plantains
4 pieces of fried ripe plantains$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Baked Mac & Cheese
Oven baked cheesy back with our secret 7 blend of spice$6.50
Sweet yams
sweet yams with a hint of cinnamon, topped lighly with a hint of sweet spicy sauce$6.00
Steam Cabbage
steam cabbage seasoned wo perfection with mixed vegetables and carrots with a hint of coconut$5.00
Collards
vegan collards seasoned and cooked to perfection$5.00
Rice & Peas
Rich coconut flavored rice and peas (black beans)$7.00
Yellow Rice
curry rice with a hint of coconut$6.00
White Rice
plain jasmine rice, streamed to perfection with a hint of coconut$6.00
Patties
Chicken Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with curry chicken on the inside$3.50
Spinach Patty
Mild flaky crust patty with spinach on the inside$3.50
Coco Bread
Oven-baked buttered flavor bread with the perfect cut down in the middle to turn into a sandwich to eat with your favorite patty or simply enjoy by itself$3.50
Tuesday Special
Snacks
Beverage
Drinks
Water$1.00
Jamaican D&G Soda$3.50
Regular Sodas$2.50
Sorrel Juice (in house )
Richly flavored homemade sorrel and ginger. Made in house$5.00
Tropical Rhythm$3.75
vita malt$3.00
Baba roots tonic$6.00
Tiger herbal tonic$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Arizona
Assorted flavors, please request specific flavors in notes, if not available we’ll send what we have$2.00
Sour sop juice drink$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemonade$2.50