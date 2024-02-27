Angies Jamaican Grill 3825 South Roxboro Street
Food
Main
- Jerk Chicken$15.00+
True "yaad" style authentic jerk flavored leg and thigh. Always fresh off the grill served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.
- Oxtail$25.00+
Fall off the bone oxtails that will give you "Island vibes". Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.
- Curry chicken$14.00+
Leg and thigh chicken cutlets marinated with authentic curry and stewed down with diced potatoes and carrot. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable
- Fried Chicken$14.00+
- Jerk Pork$15.00+
- Curry goat$19.00+
Enjoy a taste of paradise with our traditional Jamaican dish. Curry goat is seasoned in curry spice and herbs and slow cooked for the optimal fall of the bone tenderness. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable
- Brown Stew Chicken$14.00+
Brown stewed chicken cutlets in a rich sauce. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable
- Jerk BBQ chicken$15.00+
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken leg and thigh lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.
- Jerk BBQ wings$18.00+
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk chicken wings lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.
- Jerk BBQ Ribs$20.00+
Smoked and authentic flavor to the bone Jamaican style jerk pork ribs lightly smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce. Perfect hint of sweet mixed with the spices of jerk to give your tastebuds the flavors it didnt know was needed. Served with your choice of rice and choice of vegetable.
- Brown Stew Fish$20.00+
- Oxtail Rasta Pasta$25.00Out of stock
Vegan
Fish
Sandwich
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk chicken smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.
- Jerk Pork Sandwich$13.00
Butter-flavored coco bread sandwich stuffed with finey chopped jerk pork smothered in our homemade jerk sauce. Served with steamed cabbage. and extra jerk sauce on the side.
Additional Sides
- Fried Plantains$3.00
4 pieces of fried ripe plantains
- Baked Mac & Cheese$5.00
Oven baked cheesy back with our secret 7 blend of spice
- Sweet yams$5.00
sweet yams with a hint of cinnamon, topped lighly with a hint of sweet spicy sauce
- Steam Cabbage$5.00
steam cabbage seasoned wo perfection with mixed vegetables and carrots with a hint of coconut
- Collards$5.00
vegan collards seasoned and cooked to perfection
- Rice & Peas$7.00
Rich coconut flavored rice and peas (black beans)
- Yellow Rice$6.00
curry rice with a hint of coconut
- White Rice$5.00
plain jasmine rice, streamed to perfection with a hint of coconut
Patties
- Beef Patty$3.50
Mild flaky crust patty with beef on the inside
- Chicken Patty$3.50
Mild flaky crust patty with curry chicken on the inside
- Spinach Patty$3.50
Mild flaky crust patty with spinach on the inside
- Coco Bread$3.50
Oven-baked buttered flavor bread with the perfect cut down in the middle to turn into a sandwich to eat with your favorite patty or simply enjoy by itself